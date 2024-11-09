Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Jacky Rosen wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen won reelection to a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada on Saturday, fending off a fierce challenge from Republican Sam Brown. A first-term moderate in a presidential battleground state, Rosen was among the GOP's top targets. She campaigned on lowering costs for the middle class, defending abortion rights and tackling the climate crisis. Over the summer, she introduced legislation that would allow extreme heat to qualify as a disaster under federal law, pointing to heat waves that have crippled the West. The Associated Press declared Rosen the winner at 12:15 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!