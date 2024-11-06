Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 8th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. The House minority leader defeated Republican John Delaney for a seat representing part of Brooklyn. Jeffries, who has been in office since 2013, became the first African American to lead a political party in Congress when House Democrats picked him to succeed Nancy Pelosi in 2022. Jeffries is seen as likely to become the House speaker if Democrats were to reclaim a majority in the chamber. The Associated Press declared Jeffries the winner at 9:08 p.m. EST.

