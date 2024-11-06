AP Race Call: Democrat Lois Frankel wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 22nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The compact 22nd District is located along the Gulf Coast and falls entirely within Palm Beach County. Frankel, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, served seven terms in the Florida House of Representatives. Despite the strong Democratic lean of her district, Frankel's 2020 race ‚ which she won by 20 percentage points ‚ attracted wide interest because she faced a

. Her 2022 and 2024 challenger, Republican Dan Franzese, was less controversial. The Associated Press declared Frankel the winner at 7:26 p.m. EST.

