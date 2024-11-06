AP Race Call: Democrat Debbie Dingell wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 6th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday, securing a sixth term in Congress. Dingell defeated Republican Heather Smiley to represent the 6th Congressional District, which includes Ann Arbor, the home of the University of Michigan. Dingell spoke out against former President Donald Trump after he made disparaging comments about her late husband, John Dingell, who was the longest-serving member of Congress in history, following her vote to impeach Trump in 2019. The Associated Press declared Dingell the winner at 12:28 a.m. EST.

