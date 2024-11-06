AP Race Call: Democrat Shri Thanedar wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 13th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Shri Thanedar won election to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday. The victory secures Thanedar another two years as the representative for most of Detroit, where he was first elected in 2022. Thanedar, a former state representative and immigrant from India, currently serves on the Homeland Security and Small Business committees. He defeated Republican Martell Bivings. Thanedar's reelection means that Detroit, which is nearly 80% Black, will once again lack Black representation in Congress. Prior to Thanedar's 2022 election, the city had been represented in Congress by at least one Black member since the 1950s. The Associated Press declared Thanedar the winner at 1:25 a.m. EST.

