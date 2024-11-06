Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Diana Harshbarger wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. The victory means Harshbarger will serve a third term in the 1st District in northeastern Tennessee. Harshbarger, a pharmacist from Kingsport, won the predominantly Republican district against Democrat Kevin Jenkins and two independent candidates. During her time in office, Harshbarger has regularly signed off on efforts to impeach President Joe Biden over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and over issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.. The Associated Press declared Harshbarger the winner at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!