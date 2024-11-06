Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Randy Weber wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 14th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Randy Weber won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday, defeating Rhonda Hart. Weber was first elected to the U.S. House in 2013, succeeding Ron Paul after spending four years as a state representative. The congressman was kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus earlier this year after disagreeing with some of its tactics. Weber's district encompasses the northern Houston suburbs and Galveston. The Associated Press declared Weber the winner at 9:32 p.m. EST.

