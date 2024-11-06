Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Jack Bergman wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Jack Bergman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday. First elected to the U.S. House in 2016, Bergman represents Michigan's entire Upper Peninsula and much of northern Michigan, including Traverse City. Bergman is a former lieutenant general in the Marine Corps who now serves on the House Armed Services, Veterans Affairs and Budget committees. He was among a number of Republicans who signed onto a Texas-led lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President Joe Biden's victory in 2020. Bergman defeated Democratic challenger Callie Barr. The Associated Press declared Bergman the winner at 12:10 a.m. EST.

