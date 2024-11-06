Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Mike Johnson wins reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana's 4th Congressional District

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Mike Johnson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Louisiana on Tuesday. Johnson currently serves as the Speaker of the House. He was elected to the position by his colleagues last year after Republican Kevin McCarthy was ousted. Johnson, 52, is a social conservative and devoted ally of former President Donald Trump. He was first elected to Congress in 2016. Prior to that, Johnson was a constitutional lawyer and lawmaker in the Louisiana state House. His reliably red congressional district is in the northwest corner of the state and home to Shreveport, the state's third most populous city. The Associated Press declared Johnson the winner at 9:35 p.m. EST.

