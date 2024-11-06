Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Suzanne Bonamici wins reelection to U.S. House in Oregon's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Oregon on Tuesday. Bonamici was first elected to the House in a special election in 2012. This year, she defeated Republican Bob Todd. The district spans Oregon's northern coast and includes part of liberal Portland. It hasn't sent a Republican to Congress since the early 1970s and is considered a safe blue seat. The Associated Press declared Bonamici the winner at 11:10 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!