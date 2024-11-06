Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Josh Hawley wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Missouri

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Josh Hawley won a second U.S. Senate term representing Missouri on Tuesday. Hawley beat Democrat Lucas Kunce, a lawyer who served 13 years in the Marine Corps. Much of the race focused on Hawley's conduct on Jan. 6, 2021, when he defiantly raised his fist to supporters of then-President Donald Trump outside the U.S. Capitol. Abortion rights also were a top issue as Missouri voters considered a measure that would guarantee those rights. The Associated Press declared Hawley the winner at 10:28 p.m. EST.

