AP Race Call: Democrat Gabriel Amo wins reelection to U.S. House in Rhode Island's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Gabriel Amo won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Rhode Island on Tuesday. Amo, the first Black representative in Congress from Rhode Island, defeated Republican Allen Waters. Last year, Amo beat out a crowded field in a special election to replace Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, who stepped down to lead a nonprofit foundation. The son of Ghanaian and Liberian immigrants, Amo worked as a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. He previously worked in state government and in the Obama White House. The Associated Press declared Amo the winner at 9:17 p.m. EST.

