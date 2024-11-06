Politics

AP Race Call: Republican John Carter wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 31st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. John Carter won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The 83-year-old former judge has served his Central Texas district since 2003. The district includes the sprawling U.S. Army post Fort Cavazos. Carter serves on the House Appropriations Committee, and he is the chair of the subcommittee on military construction and veterans affairs. The Associated Press declared Carter the winner at 9:50 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!