AP Race Call: Democrat Robert Garcia wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 42nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Garcia defeated John Briscoe, a Republican and former school board trustee. It will be Garcia's second term in Congress after he previously served as mayor of the city of Long Beach. The 42nd Congressional District is reliably Democratic and includes Long Beach and other Los Angeles County communities. Garcia has been a long-time supporter of Vice President Kamala Harris. The Associated Press declared Garcia the winner at 12:48 a.m. EST.

