AP Race Call: Democrat Chellie Pingree wins reelection to U.S. House in Maine's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree won reelection to the U.S. House representing Maine on Wednesday. Pingree earned a ninth term representing residents of the state's southern, coastal congressional district. The former Common Cause CEO and Democratic legislative leader has been a reliably liberal voice in the more liberal of the state's two districts, backing Kamala Harris' call to end the filibuster to restore abortion rights. She is the first Democratic woman elected to the U.S. House in Maine. The Associated Press declared Pingree the winner at 12:45 a.m. EST.

