AP Race Call: Republican Ashley Hinson wins reelection to U.S. House in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Ashley Hinson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Iowa on Tuesday. Hinson will serve a third term in Congress and represents a district in the northeastern corner of Iowa that comprises largely rural counties punctuated by the Democratic-leaning cities of Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. Before redistricting, a largely overlapping district elected a Democratic representative, Abby Finkenauer, in a close race in 2018 before Hinson went on to narrowly edge her out in 2020. Hinson won by a larger margin, about 8 percentage points, in 2022.The Associated Press declared Hinson the winner at 11:07 p.m. EST.

