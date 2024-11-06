AP Race Call: Democrat Sara Jacobs wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 51st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Sara Jacobs won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Jacobs defeated Republican Bill Wells in the heavily Democratic 51st District in San Diego County. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Jacobs came to Congress in 2021. She calls climate change one of the biggest threats facing humanity. She is the granddaughter of Qualcomm founder Irwin M. Jacobs. The Associated Press declared Jacobs the winner at 12:55 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.