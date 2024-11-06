Politics

AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins New Mexico

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Kamala Harris won New Mexico on Tuesday, adding five electoral votes to Democrats' tally. The Democratic Party's influence in New Mexico has only grown over the last two decades, with former President George W. Bush being the last Republican to win the state in 2004. Harris never made any campaign stops in the state, but support in New Mexico's more populous areas outweighed voters in conservative pockets as second-term Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of the state's congressional delegation campaigned on the vice president's behalf. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 11:33 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!