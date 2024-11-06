Politics

AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins Washington

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris won Washington's 12 electoral votes on Tuesday, besting former President Donald Trump in a state where he is not popular. Washington has not gone for a Republican presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984. President Joe Biden carried Washington in 2020 with 58% of the vote to Trump's less than 39%. The Associated Press declared Harris the winner at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

