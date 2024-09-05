Police exchange fire and shoot an armed man near a museum and the Israeli Consulate in Munich

MUNICH — (AP) — Police in Munich exchanged fire with a man in an area near a museum on the city's Nazi-era history and the Israeli Consulate on Thursday. The suspect was wounded.

According to a police spokesperson, officers noticed a person carrying a “long gun” in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich, at around 9 a.m. There was then an exchange of shots in which the suspect was seriously wounded, but there no was no indication that anyone else was hurt, Andreas Franken told reporters.

Thursday marked the 52nd anniversary of the attack by Palestinian militants on the Israeli delegation at the 1972 Munich Olympics, which ended with the death of 11 Israeli team members, a West German police officer and five of the assailants. It was unclear whether the incident was in any way related to the anniversary.

Police said there was no evidence of any more suspects connected to the incident. They increased their presence in the city, Germany's third-biggest, but said they had no indication of incidents at any other locations or of any other suspects.

Five officers were at the scene at the time; police deployed to the area in force after the shooting. Franken said he had no further details on the suspect or on his firearm.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the consulate in Munich was closed when the shooting occurred and that no consulate staff had been hurt. The nearby museum also said all of its employees were unharmed.

Speaking at an unrelated news conference in Berlin, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser described Thursday's shooting as “a serious incident” but said she didn't want to speculate on what had happened.

She reiterated that “the protection of Jewish and Israeli facilities has the highest priority.”

