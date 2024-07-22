Philippine president orders shutdown of Chinese-run online gambling industry employing thousands.

MANILA, Philippines — (AP) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday ordered an immediate ban on widespread and mostly Chinese-run online gaming operations in the Philippines, accusing them of venturing into crimes, including financial scams, human trafficking, torture, kidnappings and murders.

His move to ban the Chinese-run online gambling outfits — estimated to number more than 400 across the Philippines and employing tens of thousands of Chinese and Southeast Asian nationals— came amid an ongoing government crackdown backed by Beijing.

That has led to the shutdown of several sprawling complexes with dozens of buildings, where authorities suspect thousands of Chinese, Vietnamese and other nationals mostly from Southeast Asia have been illegally recruited and forced to work in dismal conditions.

Marcos announced the decision during his state-of-the-nation address, when he also said that the Philippines would press efforts to strengthen its defensive capability by forging security alliances with friendly countries to counter threats to its territorial interests in the South China Sea, adding that his country would only settle disputes through diplomacy.

Relatedly, Philippine senators ordered the arrest of a town mayor in Tarlac province north of Manila who has failed to appear at public hearings where allegations against her were being investigated, including her alleged links to a large online gambling complex near her townhall and suspicions that she fraudulently hid her Chinese nationality to be able to run for a public office reserved only for Filipinos.

The mayor, Alice Guo, has denied any wrongdoing but has been suspended from her post with her financial assets ordered frozen. Philippine senators say the massive online gambling industry has flourished largely due to corruption in regulatory agencies and payoffs to local officials.

“Disguising as legitimate entities, their operations have ventured into illicit areas furthest from gaming such as financial scamming, money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, kidnapping, brutal torture, even murder,” Marcos said in his address. “The grave abuse and disrespect to our system of laws must stop.”

Marcos ordered the government's gaming agency to wind down the operations of the so-called Philippine offshore gaming operators, or POGOs, by yearend, drawing loud applause from legislators and top officials at the House of Representatives.

He asked labor officials to look for alternative jobs for Filipino workers who would be displaced because of the shutdown.

Setting out his vision for the year ahead, Marcos outlined moves to address a range of issues, including soaring costs of food and electricity, poverty and low wages.

His administration's “bloodless war” on dangerous drugs never aimed at “extermination,” Marcos said in an obvious criticism of his predecessor's brutal anti-drugs crackdown that left thousands of mostly innocent suspects killed.

The International Criminal Court has been investigating the widespread drug killings under former President Rodrigo Duterte as a possible crime against humanity. Duterte has denied authorizing extra-judicial killings.

On Manila's increasingly hostile disputes with Beijing, Marcos stressed the Philippines would not back down but would only resort to peaceful means to resolve any dispute.

"The West Philippine Sea is not only a figment of our imagination. It belongs to us,” Marcos said, using the Philippine name for the stretch of the South China Sea that Manila claims. His remarks drew loud applause and a standing ovation among lawmakers.

"In the face of challenges to our territorial sovereignty, we will assert our rights and interests in the same fair and pacific way that we have always done,” Marcos said. “Proper diplomatic channels and mechanisms under the rules-based international order remain the only acceptable means of settling disputes.”

Philippine efforts, he said, were continuing “to strengthen our defense posture, both through developing self-reliance and through partnerships with like-minded states."

The increasingly hostile confrontations at the Second Thomas Shoal and outlying waters have sparked fears they could escalate into a larger conflict that could involve the United States, the longtime treaty ally of the Philippines.

In the worst confrontation, Chinese forces on motorboats repeatedly rammed and then boarded two Philippine navy boats on June 17 to prevent Filipino personnel from transferring food and other supplies including firearms to the ship outpost in the shallows of the shoal, according to the Philippine government.

The Chinese seized the Philippine navy boats and damaged them with machetes and improvised spears. The violent faceoff wounded several Filipino navy personnel in a chaotic skirmish.

Washington has repeatedly renewed a warning that it’s obligated to defend the Philippines under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty if Philippine forces come under attack in the South China Sea and outlying waters.

On Sunday, the Philippine government said it had reached a deal with China in the hope of ending confrontations at the Second Thomas Shoal. The crucial agreement was reached after a series of meetings between Philippine and Chinese diplomats in Manila and exchanges of diplomatic notes that aimed to establish a mutually acceptable arrangement at the shoal without conceding either side's territorial claims, two Philippine officials told The Associated Press.

Neither side released the text of the agreement, which has been reviewed by top Philippine security officials, according to the two officials. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity for lack of authority to discuss details of the accord publicly.

___

Associated Press journalist Joeal Calupitan in Manila contributed to this report.

