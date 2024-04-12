Overdue book from 1919 returned to Colorado library

DENVER — A Fort Collins Public Library copy of “Ivanhoe” was thought to be long gone, until an unnamed woman returned the book over 100 years past its return date, according to KDVR.

What are the chances a book from 1919 would be returned in 2024? On April 8, Poudre Libraries shared the story about an unlikely reunion with the historical copy.

According to Katie Auman with Poudre Libraries, “Ivanhoe” by Sir Walter Scott was checked out and due back to the Fort Collins Public Library and Free Reading Room on Feb. 13, 1919. However, the book was never seen again.

That was until an unnamed woman dropped the book off earlier this year. Auman said the woman’s brother had found it among their mother’s belongings in Kansas.

Not only did the book survive a century, but it also traveled over state lines.

While the pages have yellowed, the original due date slip was still attached to the inside of the book. According to Auman, that copy of “Ivanhoe” had only been checked out three times before going missing.

The inside of the book also had its lending rules. According to Article 26, “A fine of two cents per day shall be collected on all books. If a messenger be sent for a detained book an additional charge of 25 cents shall be collected.”

At a two cents per day fine, the woman’s mother would have owed $760. Adjusting for inflation, Poudre Libraries said that would be $14,000 today in late fees. Thankfully, the library stopped charging fees for overdue books in November 2020.

If books could talk, this copy would surely have quite the story.

Poudre Libraries said you can still check out “Ivanhoe” today, but they offer more current copies that aren’t quite as fragile as this century-old piece.

“Ivanhoe” is set in 12th-century England, it depicts the actions of the heroic knight Sir Wilfred of Ivanhoe in winning the hand of beautiful Lady Rowena.



