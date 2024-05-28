‘Our guardian angel’: Good Samaritan reunited with 11-month-old he saved from a house fire

A good samaritan is reunited with the infant he saved from a burning home.

The man ran into the burning house twice to find the baby in Cleveland, Ohio.

Samantha James tells News 5 Cleveland she was home with her twin 11-month-old girls when the house caught fire.

James said the smoke was so thick she could barely see or breathe.

She was able to grab baby Lotus but couldn’t get to little Opal.

According to the Good News Network, passerby John Stickovich drove past the burning house on his way to work and said he had to stop.

He saw the mom outside clutching just one twin, so he ran inside - twice!

The fire was so intense that three firefighters were hurt. One of them was stuck under the collapsed roof.

Everyone is doing better now.

The family had no insurance and lost everything.