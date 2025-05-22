One Tech Tip: These are the apps that can now avoid Apple's in-app payment system

LONDON — (AP) — Apple users are starting to get ways out of the iPhone maker's so-called “walled garden.”

For years, the company blocked app developers from informing people about how to pay for a subscription or service that didn't involve going through its own iOS App Store.

Some apps didn't like this. It's the reason you weren't able to pay for your Spotify subscription from the app.

But all that changed last month, when U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued a scathing decision against Apple that promises to shake up the iPhone app payment ecosystem.

She ordered Apple to tear down the barriers around its previously exclusive payment system for in-app digital transactions and allow developers to provide links to alternative options. She also ordered Apple to stop preventing app makers from communicating directly with users through their apps to let them know about deals and offers. She told Apple not to impose new commissions on purchases made outside the App Store.

Some companies, including Spotify, moved quickly to capitalize on the judge's demand with app updates.

Here's a look at how iPhone users — at least those in the United States — can make the most of the changes:

Spotify

Spotify customers previously had to go to its website to pay for a music streaming subscription. That's because Spotify long ago removed the in-app payment option in protest against Apple's practice of requiring that digital subscriptions be bought only through iOS apps while taking a commission of up to 30%.

Following a U.S. app update, Spotify said users “can finally see how much something costs in our app, including pricing details on subscriptions and information about promotions that will save money.”

If you're a Spotify listener, you can now scroll through various subscription plans on the app to see their prices. Free users who want to upgrade to a premium subscription can sign up by tapping a button directly in the app. Existing premium users can easily switch to a different subscription level, also by simply tapping a button.

And in another update, the company said users can also view individual audiobook prices and buy them within the Spotify app. Premium subscribers will also be able to buy “top up” hours for audiobook listening if they've maxed out their 15 free listening hours each month.

Epic Games

Gamers can rejoice. Five years after Apple ousted Fortnite for trying to introduce a direct payment plan to bypass the App Store, the popular game is back on iOS.

The comeback appeared in jeopardy after Apple initially refused to approve Fortnite's bid before Apple relented this week, clearing the app for U.S. users. It's also back in the European Union, where alternative app marketplaces have been mandated since last year.

Fortnite maker Epic Games had previewed the updated app's new payment buttons to let players buy V-bucks currency to spend on character “cosmetics” like outfits, wraps for weapons or dance movements known as “emotes.” One button leads to Apple’s in-app purchasing system while the other is for Epic’s own payment system, which can earn players up to 20% extra V-bucks for their accounts.

Kindle

Amazon has updated its Kindle app to add a button so that users can more easily buy books directly from their iPhones.

Previously, users could only look up books and download a sample on the app, but did not have an option to buy directly. They had to open up their web browser and log in to their Amazon accounts to make the purchase, or else buy it from a Kindle reader.

Now, U.S.-based readers can tap the new ‘Get Book’ button in the Kindle iOS app, which the ecommerce giant says will take them directly to their mobile web browser to complete the purchase.

“We regularly make improvements to our apps to help ensure we are providing customers the most convenient experience possible," Amazon said in a statement.

Patreon

If you support online creators by paying for their podcasts, videos, music or other content on Patreon, you've now got the option to bypass Apple when buying subscriptions.

The subscription platform updated its iOS app so that fans in the U.S. purchasing memberships have the option to skip Apple's checkout option that includes a 30% fee and instead use Patreon's own checkout option.

The update app lets fans pay directly from the Patreon app by tapping the Join button. You can use credit cards, PayPal, Venmo or even the Apple Pay mobile wallet. There's still the option to stick with Apple's in-app purchasing system — displayed less prominently underneath the Join button — which will include Apple's fees, according to screenshots posted on Patreon's website.

Patreon said the update doesn't apply to fans in other countries. However, it does mean creators based outside of the U.S. whose fans are in the country will be able to access the new payment option.

The platform said that based on Apple's feedback, eventually it will move its alternative checkout method to an external browser so it can continue to avoid adding the extra fees.

Is there a tech topic that you think needs explaining? Write to us at onetechtip@ap.org with your suggestions for future editions of One Tech Tip.

