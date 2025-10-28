A North Carolina man is charged with murder after telling authorities he killed his kids

ZEBULON, N.C. — A North Carolina man who told authorities that he had killed four of his children and that the bodies were in the trunk of a vehicle at his home has been charged with murder after sheriffs deputies found human remains in his garage.

Wellington Delano Dickens III is charged with one count of murder and is being held without bond in the Johnston County Jail, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted on Facebook. Multiple additional charges were anticipated, according to the news release.

Dickens, of Zebulon, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Raleigh, called 911 on Monday evening and told the operator that he had killed the children, the statement said.

Johnston County deputies responded and found Dickens’ 3-year-old son unharmed inside the residence. A preliminary investigation found what are believed to be “multiple bodies” in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage and that the remains had been there for a long period of time, the release said.

The sheriff's office said investigators believe Dickens killed three of his biological children, ages 6, 9 and 10, and his 18-year-old stepchild.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is involved to confirm the identification of the remains.

