New Harry Potter ride at Universal Orlando will have British Ministry of Magic as setting

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Harry Potter fans eagerly anticipating the third attraction based on the popular book and movie franchise at Universal Orlando Resort found out Tuesday that the fictional setting for the ride will be the British Ministry of Magic.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry is slated to debut May 22 as part of the opening of Universal's fourth theme park in Florida, Universal Epic Universe. Besides the Harry Potter ride, the new theme park will have themed areas based on Super Nintendo, the "How to Train Your Dragon" films and monster movies.

The two previous Harry Potter attractions at Universal Orlando Resort used Hogwarts castle and Gringotts Wizarding Bank as settings.

The newest Harry Potter attraction takes visitors through the typically restricted wizarding government building, starting in a gigantic atrium. Visitors get to pass through the office of Dolores Umbridge, the villainess character played by Imelda Staunton in the film series. They then board an omnidirectional lift, which simulates a chase to catch Umbridge, according to the theme park resort.

The latest Harry Potter attraction also will have a live show inspired by the "Fantastic Beasts" films and a dining and retail section.

Universal's main competition in the Orlando area, Walt Disney World, also has four theme parks, and it too plans to expand. Disney officials have indicated that they could invest up to $17 billion in the Florida resort and add a fifth theme park.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.