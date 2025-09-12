Nepal's president appoints former chief justice as interim premier and first woman leader

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Nepal 's president on Friday appointed former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister and the first woman to head the Himalayan nation's government, following fiery protests that collapsed the previous administration.

Karki, a popular figure when serving as the court's only female chief justice in 2016 and 2017, was to be sworn in later Friday. The appointment was announced by President Ram Chandra Poudel's spokesman Kiran Pokhrel.

Street demonstrations starting Monday in Kathmandu over a social media ban turned violent, with protesters attacking government buildings and police opening fire. Though the ban was rescinded, the unrest continued over a broad range of grievances, with tens of thousands of protesters attacking and burning the parliament, the presidential residence and private businesses.

The violence prompted Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli to resign on Tuesday and flee his official residence. Nepal's army took control of the capital Tuesday night, and initiated negotiations among the protesters, army and president over an interim government.

Violence over the past week left at least 51 people dead.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.