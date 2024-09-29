National

Younghoe Koo's last-second field goal gives Falcons 26–24 win over Saints

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Atlanta Falcons place kicker Younghoe Koo (6) kicks a field goal against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) (Butch Dill/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

Younghoe Koo's 58-yard field goal with two seconds remaining in the game gave the Atlanta Falcons a 26–24 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. With the win, the Falcons and Saints are both 2–2 in the NFC South.

Alvin Kamara's one-yard touchdown run with one minute remaining put the Saints on top, 24–23. That finished off a nine-play, 42-yard drive which began with a 32-yard pass from Derek Carr to Chris Olave. Carr completed five more passes in the series, advancing New Orleans an additional 51 yards down the field.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!