Yankees slugger Aaron Judge to play for Team USA in 2026 World Baseball Classic

Aaron Judge announced that he will play for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Team USA manager Mark DeRosa revealed that the New York Yankees captain will also be captain of the U.S. squad which begins play on March 6, 2026.

"I was looking forward to this opportunity," Judge said during an interview on MLB Network. "Getting a chance to represent, be the captain, something that [Mike Trout] did the last time is a pretty special honor."

Judge, 33, did not play on the 2023 U.S. WBC squad, captained by Trout, because he was a free agent and eventually signed a nine-year, $360 million contract to stay with the Yankees. Coming off his new deal, he said he didn't want to miss any of the team's spring training that season.

"I wanted to be there... I was looking forward to this opportunity again."



But as he mentioned while talking to DeRosa on MLB Network, he watched the 2023 WBC and "wanted to be there." DeRosa also managed the 2023 Team USA squad that finished second in the tournament.

"Getting a chance to represent this country, what this country means to me," Judge added. "Honestly, every game during the national anthem and 'God Bless America,' getting a chance to sit out there. For me, it's a time to reflect about all the brave men and women that have fought for this country, who give me the opportunity to step on a baseball field and play a game that I love."

Judge is the first player to be announced for Team USA. He's off to a great start to the 2025 MLB season, batting .357 with 1.228 OPS, six home runs, four doubles and 20 RBI in 15 games. He's currently on pace for his fourth 50-homer season.

However, the coaching staff with plenty of familiar former major leagues is already in place. In addition to DeRosa, Skip Schumaker will be the bench coach along with Andy Pettitte as pitching coach, hitting coach Matt Holliday and bullpen coach David Ross. Brian McCann, Michael Young and Fredi González will be assistant managers. Third base will be coached by Dino Ebel and George Lombard coaches first base.

ALL RISE.



"I did look at the roster," Judge told The Athletic's Brendan Kuty on Saturday. "They have a pretty sick coaching staff. It would be fun."

Team USA will be part of Pool B in the World Baseball Classic with Brazil, Great Britain, Italy and Mexico. They will play at Daikin Park in Houston from March 6-11. The semifinals and finals will be played in Miami on March 15 with the championship game scheduled for March 17.