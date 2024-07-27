Yankees reportedly finalizing deal to acquire Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Marlins

The Miami Marlins are sending Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees, according to multiple reports.

Chisholm has been with the Marlins since making his MLB debut in 2020. Primarily playing second base and center field, the 26-year-old Bahamian with speed and power has been a solid, if sometimes inconsistent, contributor for Miami. So far this season, he is batting .249 with 13 home runs and 22 stolen bases.

Chisholm has been named an All-Star once during his career, in 2022. That season, he recorded the best batting average of his career thus far, hitting .248 with 14 home runs in only 60 games due to a back injury.

However, Chisholm's recent performance has not been up to All-Star level. In his past 10 games, he's posted a .220 batting average, with 10 strikeouts but four stolen bases.