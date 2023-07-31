National

Yankees P Luis Severino feels like 'the worst pitcher in the league' after implosion vs. Orioles

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino adjusts his hat after giving up three hits to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton/AP)

Sunday's Yankees-Orioles game was a microcosm of the AL East season as Baltimore blasted last-place New York, 9-3 to extend its lead in baseball's best division.

It was a rough night for most Yankees players, but in particular for starter Luis Severino, who lasted just 3 1/3 innings before being pulled. Even then, it was probably too late.

Severino opened the game with a disastrous first inning that saw the Orioles jump out to a 7-0 lead. The entire Orioles lineup batted in the inning with Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson each getting two turns at the plate. Severino served up seven hits including two doubles and a three-run home run by Adam Frazier.

He walked one and allowed a stolen base that set up the seventh run of the inning.

He settled down for scoreless second and third innings. But his night was over after a wild pitch and pair of earned runs in the the fourth.

Severino's final line: 3 1/3 innings pitched, 10 hits allowed, 9 runs allowed (all earned), 2 walks, 5 strikeouts and 1 home run allowed.

After the game, he did not go easy on himself.

"Right now I feel like the worst pitcher in the game," Severino said, per Newsday. "No doubt about it. ... Nothing that I do is working."

It's been a rough go for the former two-time All-Star whose seasons of late have been scuttled by injury. Sunday's outing ballooned his ERA from 6.46 to 7.49. It was his fourth game since June 1 that he's surrendered seven earned runs or more. He has a 2-5 record to show for it.

Severino, of course, is not the heart of the Yankees problems. An offense that went stagnant when Aaron Judge was sidelined with a toe injury in early June continued to struggle on Sunday. After he sparked the offense in the second game of his return with three hits and two RBI in an 8-3 win over the Orioles on Saturday, Judge returned to the bench for rest on Sunday. Yankees batters struck out 18 times to help Orioles pitchers to a new franchise record.

Despite their struggles and their last-place standing, the Yankees have plenty to play for. At 55-50, they're easily the best last-place team in baseball. They're nine games behind the 64-41 Orioles, but only 3.5 games behind in the wild-card race.

If they're going to make the postseason, their bats need to wake up. A turnaround from Severino would also help.

