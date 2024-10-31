Yankees' Juan Soto on entering free agency: 'I'll be open to listen to every single team'

The suitors will be plenty for Juan Soto's services this offseason and the 26-year-old outfielder, who is coming off a second straight season of at least 35 home runs and 100 RBI, is ready to listen to each and every pitch.

"I'm really happy with the city, with the team, but at the end of the day we will see," Soto said after the New York Yankees lost the World Series in Game 5 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. "We're going to look at every situation, every offer that we get. I don't know what teams want to come after me, but definitely I'll be open to listen to every single team. I don't have any doors closed or anything like that, so we're going to be available for all 30 teams."

It's expected that Soto will sign a massive contract, but will he return to the Yankees where he got to play in his second World Series or will he move on to the fourth MLB team of his career?

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman will do all he can to retain Soto, who hit .327 with four home runs and nine RBI in the playoffs. Aaron Judge would like to see him back to bolster the lineup after the two combined for 99 home runs during the regular season.

[MORE ON MLB FREE AGENCY: Top 50 players available this winter]

"I'm proud of the year that Juan had," Judge said. "It was fun to come to work with him every single day. Even when the guy was hitting .320, I'd see him hitting late after games. If he had a oh-fer, he was showing up early doing work. Whatever he decides, whatever him and his family decide ... he's going to make the right decision for him. We were definitely lucky to have him here, and it would be great to keep playing with him because he's definitely a special player."

Soto said that he wants to continue being part of a winning team, but winning the AL East and AL pennant this past season doesn't guarantee the Yankees have an edge over other bidders.

“I feel every team has the same opportunity,” Soto said. “I don’t want to say anybody has an advantage.”

Only a few teams will be able to afford what Soto will command as he enters the free agent market for the first time in his career. The Yankees will be one of them and fans made it known throughout the season that they want him back. But will good memories be enough to keep him in the Bronx?

"Leaving any place that is a winning team? It's always hard, and definitely this place was really special," Soto said. "It's been a blast for me. I've been really happy. If I'm here or not, I'm really happy for the teammates that I have and the people that I got to know in here. This was a really special group."