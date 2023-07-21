Women's World Cup 2023 Day 2: Spain cruises to a 3-0 win over Costa Rica

Spain started its Women’s World Cup campaign with ease Friday morning.

Spain scored three goals in the span of seven minutes in the first half as part of a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in Group C. The first goal was an own goal by Costa Rica’s Valeria Del Campo but then Aitana Bonmati scored two minutes later.

Four minutes after Bonmati’s goal, Esther Gonzalez extended the lead to three and effectively ended the game.

Costa Rica found itself on the back foot for the entirety of the game and was overmatched. The Costa Rica managed just one shot while Spain absolutely peppered the goal with an astounding 46 total shots. Twelve of them were on target.

The margin of victory could have been even greater after Olga Carmona was fouled in the penalty area to draw a free kick. But Jenni Hermoso’s penalty kick was saved.

Spain plays Zambia on Wednesday in its second group game and a win will put the Spanish women through to the next round. Costa Rica plays Japan next.

Switzerland 2, Philippines 0

Philippines’ first World Cup game didn’t produce a point.

Switzerland got goals in each half for a 2-0 win over the Philippines and to move into first place in Group A via goal differential.

Philippines’ Katrina Guillou scored the first goal of the game but the goal but it didn’t count because she was offside. Switzerland then got on the board later in the first half thanks to a VAR review that resulted in a penalty.

Coumba Sow was fouled by Jessika Coward in the box and a video review confirmed the penalty should be awarded. Ramona Bachmann then scored just a few minutes before halftime to give the Swiss a 1-0 lead.

The margin became two less than 20 minutes into the second half when Seraina Piubel scored from just in front of the goal.

Philippines had just three shots to Switzerland’s 17 as the Swiss dominated possession. But the effort will still give the Philippines confidence heading into a matchup with New Zealand in its second game. New Zealand opened the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Norway and sits second to Switzerland.

Nigeria 0, Canada 0

Canada couldn’t find a breakthrough goal against Nigeria in a 0-0 draw.

Canada had nearly 70% of the possession and had a golden opportunity to take the lead with a penalty kick in the 50th minute. But Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saved Christine Sinclair’s penalty as she dove to the left to keep the kick out.

Had Sinclair scored, she would have been the first player ever to score in six World Cups.

Canada had 16 shots but just three of them were on target. Nigeria held on for the tie for much of the second half and was forced to finish the match with 10 players after Deborah Abiodun was given a red card for a vicious tackle in the eighth minute of added time.

The tie means Australia is atop Group B with three points while Canada and Nigeria are tied for second with one.