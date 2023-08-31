Woman who stabbed grandfather in the face after he asked her to shower is arrested

NEW YORK — A 22-year-old Louisiana woman has been arrested after allegedly stabbing her grandfather in the face over an argument over her hygiene habits, police say.

Carrington Harris, a 22-year-old woman from Keithville, Louisiana -- approximately 20 miles south of Shreveport -- was arrested after a domestic dispute with her grandfather led to her stabbing him in the face when he asked her to shower, according to a statement from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office released on Wednesday.

“Detectives said Harris and her grandparents began arguing after they asked her to shower. She began damaging property inside the house and then turned the power off from outside,” the statement read. “Detectives say while the couple was trying to restrain Harris, she escaped and retrieved a knife from the kitchen, using it to stab her grandfather.”

Harris subsequently ran from the home and hid in the woods nearby before being found several hours later by authorities as she was hiding behind a nearby home.

Harris was arrested and charged with one count of domestic battery abuse and one count of domestic battery abuse with a dangerous weapon.

It is unclear what started the argument or if the suspect had a prior history with the police.

The 22-year-old suspect in the stabbing of her grandfather has since been booked into the Caddo Correctional Center. As of Thursday, no bond has been set in this case.

Meanwhile, Harris’ grandfather, who was stabbed in the face during the altercation, was immediately taken to Willis-Knighton South by Caddo Parish Fire District 6.

Authorities have not given an update on his condition as of Thursday morning.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.