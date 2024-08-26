National

Woman dies on 1st day of Burning Man Festival, cause of death not known

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
LOVELOCK, Nev. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman on the first day of the Burning Man Festival in Nevada's Black Rock Desert.

Burning Man's emergency services personnel found the festival attendee, Kendra Frazer, unresponsive around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Burning Man Project and Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen. Deputies responded and confirmed her death, Allen said.

"Her cause and manner of death are still pending results of an autopsy and toxicology screening," the sheriff said in a statement on Monday.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss," festival organizers said in a statement. "The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount. We are cooperating fully with local authorities as they investigate."

This year's Burning Man festival runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 2. About 80,000 people attend Burning Man each year, according to the festival's website.

Last year's festival was marred by torrential rains, with thousands mired in mud and told to stay in place and conserve food until they could safely exit the festival grounds.

