Woman charged with providing dental services without license, giving 'botched' root canal

TEXAS — A Texas woman is facing criminal charges after she impersonated a dentist despite not having a license, even giving a patient a "botched" root canal, according to court documents.

Angelica Vivas, 46, was charged with two felony counts under the Dental Practice Act, records show. She is currently out on bond.

Vivas is accused of practicing dentistry and dental surgery without a license issued by the Texas State Board of Dental Examiners, according to court documents.

Vivas, presenting herself as a dentist, allegedly agreed to perform a root canal on a patient that was then "botched," according to court documents.

The victim suffered "a tremendous amount of pain" due to the defendant's actions, according to court documents.

In another incident, undercover officers went to Vivas' office, where she offered to perform dental work on an officer, despite not being licensed in Texas, court documents show.

A patient who claimed Vivas treated her said she was left unable to do anything on the left side of her mouth, the patient, who asked not to be named, told Houston ABC station KTRK.

The patient will still need surgery, with the damage so severe it will cost her thousands of dollars to fix, she said.

"Financially, it really hurts. I'm using my savings, looking to borrow money, because I don't have it. I'm looking for a doctor willing to work with me," the woman told KTRK.

While the case proceeds, Vivas is prohibited from advertising or providing any dental services.

