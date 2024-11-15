Woman arrested for impersonating nurses at several LA hospitals

BURBANK, Calif. — A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly was hired as a nurse at several California hospitals using "a variety of false identities" despite not having a nursing license, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Amanda Leeann Porter, 44, allegedly impersonated a registered nurse at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. She allegedly applied for and obtained a nursing job at the medical center and was overseeing about 60 patients from April 8 to May 8, according to police.

Hospital staff then soon discovered she was impersonating a real registered nurse who lived out of state, according to police.

By the time she was terminated from the hospital, she had received two paychecks, police said.

She does not hold a nursing license and is on federal probation for a fraud violation committed in Virginia, police said.

During their investigation, police discovered she had previously obtained employment with various local hospitals using a variety of false identities, police said.

Porter was arrested on Nov. 7 after she bonded out of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's custody for a similar act committed at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita, police said.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Porter with felony identity theft, felony false impersonation and felony grand theft.

She was arraigned on Wednesday and is currently being held without bail at the Los Angeles County Central Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood, police said.

Police believe she may have committed similar offenses in the Southern California area over the past year and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.