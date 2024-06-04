National

Woman allegedly stabs 3-year-old boy to death in random attack at grocery store parking lot

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio. — A woman allegedly stabbed a 3-year-old boy to death outside an Ohio grocery store in a random attack, according to police.

The little boy and his mother were both stabbed around 3 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of a Giant Eagle in North Olmsted, about 15 miles outside of Cleveland, according to North Olmsted police.

The boy suffered stab wounds to the back and cheek, police said. His mother, Margot Wood, survived with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect, 32-year-old Bionca Ellis, was taken into custody, police said.

Ellis and the victims didn't know each other, police said.

"Our hearts go out to the two victims of what appears to be a random act of violence," North Olmsted Mayor Nicole Dailey Jones said in a statement.

Ellis is facing charges including aggravated murder, police said.

