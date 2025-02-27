Woman accused of locking boyfriend in storage unit for days wanted for attempted murder

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is charged with attempted murder after allegedly locking her boyfriend in a storage unit, where he was stuck for several days with no food or water before being rescued, police said.

Robin Deaton, 52, of Matthews, North Carolina, has been arrested on attempted murder and kidnapping charges, the Monroe Police Department said. She was booked into jail early Thursday after a manhunt by police.

Her 51-year-old boyfriend had been locked in the unit on Thursday, police said. Deaton allegedly convinced him to crawl to the back of the unit to get her something, then slammed it shut and said, "This is what you get," according to police.

He had no food, water or power source, and there were two locks on the storage unit, police said.

The man called 911 on Monday and told the dispatcher that his girlfriend had locked him in her storage unit at Cooper Storage in Monroe.

"I've been locked in a storage unit for about a week now, and I've just now found my phone," he said in the 911 call, released by Union County Emergency Services. "My girlfriend locked me in here. She doubled up my lock, and I don't know how she put me in it but she put me in here."

He said he was in unit 43 and his phone was about to die. When asked if he needed emergency services, he said, "I just need to get out of here."

"I just can't breathe. I haven't had nothing to drink or anything," he said.

Officers responded to the facility around 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to the incident report.

The man was taken to an area hospital but has since been released, Charlotte, North Carolina, ABC affiliate WSOC reported.

The incident report listed the crime as false imprisonment, though detectives sought higher charges for Deaton's arrest warrant based on the investigation, the police spokesperson said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.