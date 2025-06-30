Wolf Fire in Southern California explodes over 1,400 acres amid dry, windy conditions

IDLLWILD, Calif. — A quickly growing brush fire in Southern California has spread at least 1,400 acres, prompting evacuations, according to fire officials.

The blaze, dubbed the Wolf Fire, was first reported around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Wolfskill Truck Trail and Old Banning Idyllwild Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fire was just 10% contained as of Monday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Evacuation orders are in place for areas north of Poppet Flat Divide Truck Trail, south of Interstate 10, east of Highland Springs Avenue, and west of Old Cabazon Road, fire officials said.

The fire is impacting Highway 243, the road to the mountain community of Idyllwild.

Four helicopters and 300 personnel are currently fighting the fire, Cal Fire said. Air tankers were also dropping water on the fire "as conditions allow," officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Wolf Fire joins a spate of brush fires that have broken out in the region, including in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

There are currently five fires burning across the Inland Empire, according to Cal Fire.

The summer heat is reaching dangerous levels across parts of the desert Southwest with extreme heat warnings in effect Monday across portions of Arizona, including Phoenix and Tucson, as well as extreme southeastern California.

While this region expects to see hot weather this time of the year, afternoon highs will be 5 to 10 degree above average for late June, which makes this excessive, dangerous heat -- even for the desert.

There are also red flag warnings in effect for Northern California because of the hot and dry conditions, as well as the abundance of lightning from passing dry thunderstorms.

ABC News' Jenna Harrison, Tristan Maglunog and Kyle Reiman contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

