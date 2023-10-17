WNBA Finals: Aces starters Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes ruled out for Game 4 vs. Liberty

The Las Vegas Aces will be missing two starters when they attempt to secure a back-to-back WNBA championship on Wednesday.

2022 Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and center Kiah Stokes are both out for Game 4 of the 2023 Finals against the New York Liberty, Aces head coach Becky Hammon told reporters Tuesday. Both players have foot injuries, she added.

Gray was injured in Sunday's Game 3 matchup during the fourth quarter of the Aces' 87-73 loss. She was shown on the broadcast being helped into the locker room in visible pain. She is averaging 15.6 points and 6.8 assists in the playoffs this year. Since joining the Aces as a free agent in 2021, she has only missed one game.

Amid the wait for injury updates, the Aces cancelled an optional shoot around on Monday less than an hour before it was scheduled to begin. On Tuesday, Gray and Stokes both entered practice in boots.

Gray told reporters she will be evaluated to gauge her availability for a Game 5, if the series continues.

