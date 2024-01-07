Winter storm expected to move offshore as next cross-country system threatens much of US

NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- One winter storm system is set to move offshore as another gears up to trek across the country in its wake, bringing extreme conditions with it.

The first major storm of the new year brought heavy snow into the Northeast on Saturday evening, likely contributing to multiple crashes on roadways overnight.

The storm is on track to drop between 6 and 12 inches across a wide portion of the Northeast, forecasts show.

Unionville, New York, about 45 miles northwest of New York City, has already reported more than a foot of snow. Similar reports from other regions are expected on Sunday.

However, the snow drought remains in New York City, with just .2 inches of snow measured in Central Park. It has been 693 days -- since Feb. 13, 2022 -- since at least 1 inch of snow accumulated in New York City.

Lingering showers continued in the Northeast on Sunday. While much of the snow accumulation was done by Sunday morning, some regions could experience pockets of heavy snow throughout the day.

The storm could affect multiple NFL games, including the New York Jets against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, at 1 p.m. ET, and the Philadelphia Eagles against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 4:25 p.m. ET, forecasts show. The Patriots game has the best chance to see any accumulation on the field during the game.

More than 700 flights were canceled nationwide Sunday due to the heavy snow blanketing much of the Northeast, according to FlightAware.

The storm is expected to move out into the Atlantic by Sunday night, allowing snow plow crews to clear the roads overnight before the Monday morning commute.

Meanwhile, a second cross-country system is coming on the heels of this weekend's storm.

The next system has already brought heavy rain and mountain snow to the Northwest. Next, the storm is forecast to move across the Rocky Mountains before strengthening over the southern Plains.

By Monday morning, heavy downpours are expected in Texas. The system will draw from the abundant moisture from the Gulf of Mexico throughout the day Monday, leading to severe thunderstorm risk and flash flood potential in much of the South in the coming days.

Louisiana and Mississippi will see the worst of the effects of the storm on Monday, with threats of damaging winds and scattered tornadoes. The extreme conditions will continue into Monday night as the torrential downpours shift farther east.

The storm will continue to push into southern states on Tuesday morning, with activity possible in cities like Atlanta; Charlotte, North Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee, and Tallahassee, Florida.

The Southeast will see the main severe weather threat on Tuesday, with a line of powerful thunderstorms rolling across states like Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas. The effects of the system will be felt from the Midwest all the way to Florida.

The Northeast will see heavy rain, gusty winds and flash flooding into Tuesday night. The snow that remains on the ground could mix with the heavy rain, exacerbating flash flood risks.

