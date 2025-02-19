Winter storm moves east: 100 million Americans in path of snow, brutal cold

NEW YORK — At least 10 states from Louisiana to Delaware are under snow and ice alerts as this latest winter storm moves east.

On Tuesday, the storm brought 11 inches of snow to Missouri, 8 inches to Kansas and more than 2 inches to Oklahoma.

Freezing rain and sleet fell in Oklahoma and Arkansas, leaving roads extremely dangerous.

On Wednesday morning, the snow fell from Tupelo, Mississippi, to Nashville, Tennessee, to Lexington, Kentucky. Schools in Nashville are closed on Wednesday.

Further south, heavy rain was reported in New Orleans Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, the snow is forecast to move into the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.

The heaviest snow -- 5 to 10 inches -- will be from just northeast of Raleigh, North Carolina, to Norfolk, Virginia, and Ocean City, Maryland.

South of Raleigh and into South Carolina, an icy mix is possible.

This storm will end by Wednesday night.

But behind the storm is an Arctic blast.

Many cities recorded record low temperatures Wednesday morning, including: negative 25 degrees in Rapid City, South Dakota; negative 15 degrees in Billings, Montana; 1 degree in Wichita, Kansas; and2 degrees in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The wind chill -- what temperature it feels like -- is even colder, clocking in at minus 1 degree in Dallas; minus 16 degrees in Oklahoma City; minus 18 degrees in Wichita; and minus 25 degrees in Minneapolis.

The record cold temperatures will spread further south into the Gulf Coast on Thursday and Friday, with record lows possible in Dallas; Corpus Christi, Texas; Birmingham, Alabama; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

It will warm up this weekend, and by next week, temperatures will climb to the 60s and 70s in the South.

