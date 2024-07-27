Wildfires break out across California: Latest fire and smoke maps

CHICO, Calif. — Wildfires are exploding across the West, especially in California, where the Park Fire has now grown to be the biggest in the state this year.

The largest of several wildfires in the state is the Park Fire, burning in Butte and Tehama counties, just north of Chico, which grew to over 348,370 acres on Saturday with 0% containment. At least 134 structures have been destroyed by the blaze, which has grown to the 7th largest fire recorded in California history in only two days.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency for Butte and Tehama counties due to the Park Fire, as well as Plumas County, due to the Gold Complex Fire, which combined have burned more than 424,000 acres.

"We are using every available tool to protect lives and property as our fire and emergency response teams work around the clock to combat these challenging fires. Stay safe and remain alert for instructions from local authorities as dangerous fire weather conditions continue," Newsom said in his statement.

Ronnie Dean Stout II, 42, has been arrested on suspicion of arson for starting the Park Fire after he allegedly pushed a burning car into a gully in Bidwell Park, near Chico, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey.

There are more than over 2,400 personnel, six helicopters and 153 fire engines assigned just to the Park Fire.

The Lake Fire, in Santa Barbara County, is the second-largest burning in the state at the moment at over 38,000 acres, though it is 90% contained after sparking July 5.

Meanwhile, farther north, the Durkee Fire in Oregon had grown to over 288,000 acres on Friday morning with 20% containment, according to the Oregon/Washington Bureau of Land Management. It was sparked on July 17 by a lightning strike and has grown to the largest fire in the country this year.

More than 500 people fighting the fire, as rain fell overnight in the area, providing some relief for firefighters.

The pilot of a single-engine fire tanker carrying retardant was found dead on Friday in Grant County in eastern Oregon after the aircraft was reported missing, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

Smoke spreads across several western states

The smoke from fires in Northern California and Oregon is spreading across several states, including Idaho, Montana and North Dakota, which will all see regions under "very heavy" smoke conditions -- the second-worst level.

The Air Quality Index is expected to rise above 150 in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, which would put it in the "unhealthy" category, the fourth of six levels. In Butte, Montana, the Air Quality Index was forecast to be in the 100 to 150 range and "unhealthy for sensitive groups."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.