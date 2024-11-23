'Wicked' star visibly surprised to learn of warm LGBT+ reception for 'Defying Gravity'

Throughout the press tour for the newly released movie Wicked, its stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have provided the internet with many memorable moments. In a recent interview, a reporter from Out Magazine, Tracey E. Gilchrist, told Erivo that "people are taking the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity' and really holding space with that, and feeling power in that."

The implication was that members of the LGBT+ community felt that the lyrics conveyed a sense that they were being heard, and appreciated that. Erivo seemed to be taken aback by this and said, "I didn’t know that that was happening," with a stunned look on her face.

Gilchrist said that she wasn't sure how widespread the reaction was, but that she'd seen it online. "That’s really powerful — that’s what I wanted," Erivo replied, surprised.

The two co-stars looked at each other for support, and Grande reached out to hold Erivo's hand. Gilchrist then responded, to level expectations, "I’ve seen it on a couple posts, I don’t know how widespread." She finished by saying, "But you know, I am in queer media, that’s my — you know…”

"That's really cool," Erivo said.

The video found its way to social media, where it transformed into a meme and a prompt for people to joke about the awkwardness of the interview and to share their confusion. "I can't tell what my favorite part of this video is," one person responded. "The solemnity in announcing people have been 'holding space' for the lyrics of a 20-year-old song; Cynthia acting like she personally wrote it; Ariana holding onto Cynthia's index finger; or the reveal of 'a couple of posts.'"

I can't tell what my favorite part of this video is: the solemnity in announcing people have been "holding space" for the lyrics of a 20 year old song, Cynthia acting like she personally wrote it, Ariana holding onto Cynthia's index finger, or the reveal of "a couple of posts" https://t.co/eDDUNcvaRn — maya 🦇 (@irish_goodbi) November 22, 2024

Social media users were also confused about what Gilchrist meant when saying that people were "holding space" and channeled that confusion into jokes.

Not now sweetie mommy is taking the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really holding space with that and feeling power in that pic.twitter.com/Srxh9xn4yH — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) November 22, 2024

In a recently published article for Out Magazine, the reporter offered some clarification on the exchange. "When I posed the question to Cynthia about people holding space with the lyrics to 'Defying Gravity,' it was two days after the election, and everyone I knew in the LGBTQ+ community was trying to make sense of what we might be facing," she said. "I loved her response, and I love that people are having a laugh, because I know I could use one about now."

She continued to say that she "never considered [she'd] become a meme" and is happy to see the response. "But as an unrepentant showqueen, I'm thrilled that it's for something this campy, in response to a movie I love. Now go see Wicked!"