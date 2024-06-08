White Sox snap franchise-record 14-game losing streak with home win over Red Sox

The Chicago White Sox are bad this year, but they're officially not "15 losses in a row" bad. For now.

The owners of the worst record in MLB broke a franchise-record 14-game losing streaking on Friday with a 7-2 win over the Boston Red Sox. Their record now sits at 16-48, still the worst in the big leagues by more than five games.

The win came courtesy of Garret Crochet, one of the two competent starting pitchers the White Sox have this season alongside Erick Fedde. The left-hander threw six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits while striking out 10. It was his fourth straight start throwing six innings, and eighth straight with at least five.

Meanwhile, the lowest-scoring offense in MLB finally managed to string some hits together. The scoring came from the lower part of the order, with Andrew Vaughn and Paul DeJong notching multiple hits and Gavin Sheets scoring three runs.

Of course, Chicago couldn't get through the game without at least one embarrassing misstep. Crochet misfired on a pickoff attempt in the third inning and allowed a run to score, giving Boston an early lead.

With their sojourn into the record books now halted, the White Sox will face the Red Sox again Saturday in the third of a four-game series.