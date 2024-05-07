What's wrong with the Denver Nuggets? | Devine Intervention

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

On this episode of Devine Intervention, Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Adam Mares from DNVR to try and figure out what has happened to the reigning champs that has them down 2-0 in their series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But first, Dan asks Adam to list something from the world of basketball that is bringing him joy and Adam picks….the Minnesota Timberwolves! They’re playing great basketball right now and are a joy to watch, even if they’re beating the team that Adam roots for.

Dan and Adam then have a long conversation about a number of things that have gone wrong in Denver this year and seem to be causing issues for the Nuggets since the start of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Nuggets win if Jamal Murray doesn’t get better? Will Jamal Murray be suspended? Are we sure the GM and head coach are on the same page? What if this roster has just expired and nobody realized it yet?

Before moving on to The Closing Five and weekly recommendations, the guys take a few minutes to talk about Anthony Edwards, who appears to be one of the best leaders in the entire NBA despite being just 22-years old. Dan and Adam both relay some of their favorite moments from his recent press conferences that show how coach-like he already is.

