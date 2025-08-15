What states are doing in the battle over congressional maps as Texas pursues plan Trump sought

A partisan move by Texas to redraw its congressional maps in the middle of the decade to secure five more GOP seats in the U.S. House set off a clamor to replicate the effort in statehouses controlled by both parties.

So far, though, only California has taken steps toward redistricting.

Changing congressional maps in a bid to ensure one party's victory over another — called gerrymandering — has typically been done more furtively. But President Donald Trump's call for Texas to redraw the maps to better ensure that Republicans retain control of the House in the 2026 elections has blown the lid off the practice.

Here is a rundown of what states are doing.

Texas kicked it off, then Democrats left the state

Democratic lawmakers who left Texas have scuttled a special session on redistricting but appear set to end their standoff after nearly two weeks.

The Republican majority adjourned their special session Friday morning in Austin. Gov. Greg Abbott quickly called another, though there still were not enough Democrats present. The minority caucus members have said they would return to Texas provided California Democrats move forward with their own new maps.

Past efforts by Democrats to abscond and deny Republicans a quorum similarly only delayed the passage of bills, but didn't quash them. Abbott has said he will keep calling new special sessions, if necessary.

State Rep. Jon Rosenthal, a Democrat from Houston, told The Associated Press this week that their protest was about raising awareness.

“They may still pass these maps, but we’re going to do everything we can to awaken America,” he said.

California Democrats propose retaliation

In response to Texas, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that the state will move forward with redrawing congressional maps aimed at putting five more Democrats into the U.S. House.

The proposed maps, which are expected to be released Friday, are an attempt to counterbalance Texas’ and Trump’s plan to add five Republican seats.

Newsom has been outspoken about retaliating if Texas’s redistricting takes effect, telling Trump this week in a letter that the president was “playing with fire.”

Unlike Texas, however, California has an independent commission that handles redistricting after the census each decade, which is typically when districts are reshaped to account for population shifts. Any changes would first need the approval of state lawmakers and voters.

State lawmakers plan to officially declare a special election next week.

Missouri Republicans take steps toward redistricting

At Trump's urging and partly in response to California's threats, Missouri's Republican majority is preparing for a special session on congressional redistricting

A document obtained by The Associated Press shows the state Senate has received a $46,000 invoice for software licenses and staff training for redistricting.

While Republican Gov. Mike Kehoe hasn't officially announced a special session, Republican House Majority Leader Alex Riley told the AP it is “pretty likely” to happen. Riley added that he has had discussions with White House staff about it.

Republicans hold six of Missouri’s eight congressional seats. The party could target a Democratic-held district in Kansas City to pick up another seat.

In justifying the redistricting, Missouri Republicans accused neighboring Illinois of rigging its maps and pointed to a draft proposal circulating in California.

New York Democrats try to change state law

New York, similar to California, has an independent commission that changes the political maps only after every census. But state Democrats introduced legislation to allow mid-decade redistricting.

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul said that if Texas proceeds, "we must do the same."

But the soonest new maps could be in place would be for the 2028 elections. That is because the proposal would require an amendment to the state constitution, a change that would have to pass the Legislature twice and be approved by voters.

Wisconsin Democrats take a different tack

While Republicans control the Legislature, Democrats turned to the courts to try to force a redrawing of congressional district boundary lines before the 2026 midterms.

Two lawsuits were filed in July after the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court — without explanation — previously declined to hear challenges directly.

Maryland Democrats promise a response to Texas

Maryland House Majority Leader David Moon, a Democrat, says he will sponsor legislation to trigger redistricting if Texas or any other state holds redistricting ahead of the census.

Florida's governor hints at support for redistricting

Republican state House Speaker Daniel Perez said his chamber will take up redistricting this year through a special committee. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has told the public to "stay tuned" and has reiterated his support for the state joining the redistricting fray.

Ohio must redraw its maps before the 2026 midterms

A law in Republican-led Ohio requires new political maps before the 2026 midterm elections. The GOP holds 10 of its 15 House seats already and could try to expand that edge.

Indiana's governor spoke with the vice president

Vice President JD Vance said he spoke with Republican Gov. Mike Braun last week, as the redistricting melee intensified, but both politicians remained mum about the discussions.

Braun, who would have to call a special session to draw new maps, has said he expects a “broad conversation” with legislative leaders on the move’s constitutionality and said no commitments have been made.

Republicans face more limited possibilities of squeezing out another GOP seat in Indiana. Republican U.S. representatives outnumber Democrats 7-2 in the state already.

Kansas Republicans haven’t ruled out redistricting

Republican state Senate President Ty Masterson didn’t rule out trying to redraw the state’s four congressional districts, one of which is held by the state's sole Democrat House representative.

The Legislature's GOP-supermajority could do so early next year, which would put the new lines in place before the June 1 candidate filing deadline.

