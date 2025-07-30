What to know about the fatal attack of a married couple at Devil's Den park in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Authorities have released a photo and a composite sketch of a person they are trying to question as they investigate the fatal attack of a married couple in front of their children at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas.

The search for the man who killed the hikers at a state park in northwest Arkansas entered its fifth day, while many details about the attack remain unclear.

Here are some things to know:

Couple found dead on a walking trail

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead Saturday on a walking trail at Devil's Den. Their daughters, who are 7 and 9, were not hurt and are being cared for by family members, authorities have said.

Police have released a composite sketch and photo of a person of interest they are searching for in the attack. Along with the drawing, state police released a statement saying the suspect “likely sustained an injury while attacking the couple.” It did not go into further detail.

The State Police has said it has received numerous calls. But the agency has released few details, including how the couple was killed and whether it believes the killer is still in the area. The FBI has said its Little Rock field office is assisting in the investigation.

Police released composite sketch of person of interest

Police have not identified the killer or given a possible motive for the attack. But they have provided a description, the composite sketch and the photo of a person of interest.

The photo was provided by a witness who was at Devil’s Den State Park Saturday, police said. The photo was taken from behind and does not show the person of interest’s face.

Officials described him as a white male wearing a long-sleeved shirt with sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ball cap and sunglasses. He was carrying a black backpack and wore fingerless gloves. He was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan with a license plate partly covered by tape.

The car, possibly a Mazda, may have been traveling on nearby State Highway 170 or State Highway 220.

Victims had moved from South Dakota

Clinton and Cristen Brink had just moved from South Dakota to the small city of Prairie Grove in northwest Arkansas. Their water had been connected less than two weeks ago, Mayor David Faulk said.

Clinton Brink had been scheduled to start a job as a milk delivery driver Monday in the nearby Fayetteville area, according to Hiland Dairy, his employer. Cristen Brink had been licensed as a nurse in Montana and South Dakota before moving to Arkansas.

The Brink family said the couple died “heroes protecting their little girls.”

Park known for hiking trails

Devil's Den is a 2,500-acre state park near West Fork, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, the state capital.

Devil’s Den is known for its hiking trails and rock formations, and it is a short drive from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and Walmart’s Bentonville headquarters. It was selected as a state park site in the 1930s.

The park's trails, which lead to the surrounding Ozark National Forest, remained closed Wednesday.

Authorities have asked the public to report tips and urged trail-goers who were at Devil’s Den on Saturday to look through their photos and videos for possible images of the suspect.

Police have also asked local residents to review any security or game camera footage for unusual activity or images matching the vehicle.

