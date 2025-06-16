West Virginia death toll rises amid deadly flash flooding, building collapse

WHEELING, W.Va. — The death toll in West Virginia has climbed to six after heavy rains and devastating flash flooding struck the state, according to Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

Two people are unaccounted for, according to the governor's office, and a state of emergency is in effect.

Flash flooding occurred throughout the city of Wheeling and the towns of Triadelphia and Valley Grove. Roughly 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in the area in a short period of time, prompting significant flash flooding along US 40 (National Road), Middle Wheeling Creek, Little Wheeling Creek and various runs and streams through Ohio County.

On Sunday, a residential building in the city of Fairmont, in Marion County, partially collapsed, prompting the emergency declaration, according to the governor.

Footage from the scene showed water rushing out of the severely damaged structure as emergency crews responded to the scene.

"As flash floods continue throughout North Central West Virginia, emergency officials are on the scene in Marion County at a partial apartment collapse," Morrisey said in his emergency declaration.

"State resources are being dispatched to the region immediately. Please -- stay off the roads. Do not underestimate the strength and speed of these floods. Pray for our friends and neighbors during this challenging time for our state."

There have been no hospitalization for injuries due to the collapse and an emergency shelter for those who were living in the apartment building has been set up in the Falcon Center on the Fairmont State campus, according to ABC Clarksburg, West Virginia, affiliate, WBOY-TV.

Multiple cars in the apartment parking lot were also totaled, the outlet reported.

Morrisey mobilized the National Guard to support local emergency operations.

